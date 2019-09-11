Substantial equestrian property near Rathangan on the market for €750K

This spacious equestrian property near Rathangan is set on 11 acres with 27 loose horse boxes, a managers house, tack and feed rooms and much more for an asking price of €750,000.

Conway Auctioneers is delighted to present to the market ‘Cottage Rake House,’ Boston Hill, Rathangan, Co Kildare, a substantial equestrian property set on 4.63 Hectares (11.44 Acres) and is less than a 15 minute drive to the world famous Curragh Race Course and Training Grounds.

The property includes principal house, managers house, staff house, 27 loose boxes, lunging arena, sand arena, 2-furlong circular gallop, 2 furlong hill gallop, 6 bay horse walker, tack & feed rooms and American style barn.

Inside the main property comprises of an entrance hall, kitchen/dining area, utility room, dining room, sitting room, living room, a playroom, an office, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including en suite.

Meanwhile the manager’s residence includes 3 bedrooms and a good-sized bathroom, with a kitchen/dining area as well as a double garage to the rear.

Outside the residence benefits from 27 loose horse boxes, lunging arena, sand arena, 2-furlong circular gallop, 2-furlong hill gallop. 6 bay horse walker, tack and feed rooms and an American style barn with plenty of room for future expansion if desired.

The property is just 10km from Newbridge and 8km from Kildare, with plenty of local amenities to appeal to the entire family.

Early viewing is strictly by appointment with Conway Auctioneers




