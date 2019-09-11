Mostly cloudy with chance of light rain for Kildare later tonight

Tonight will be dry to start with clear spells, then cloud will build, bringing some patchy rain and drizzle to the western areas of Co Kildare by morning.

Lows of 10 to 13 degrees in a light southwest breeze, freshening towards morning.

Dull and breezy to start tomorrow with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Later, brighter, drier weather will spread from the west. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds that will veer northwesterly and ease as the rain clears.

Thursday night will be mild and dry with light winds.

According to forecasters for Met Eireann, it will become 'warmer with predominantly dry weather' over the weekend.