Kildare pedestrians urged to wear high-visibilty vests while out walking and jogging

Gardaí in Co Kildare are urging pedestrians to wear high-visibility vests during the daylight hours as well as night time to alert motorists to their presence as Winter approaches.

Gardaí are also reminding motorists to be aware of other road users this Winter and for all road users to exercise caution.