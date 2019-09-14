'Show Me ID – Be Age OK' campaign arrives in Co Kildare

The second Show Me ID – Be Age Ok awareness week of 2019 will be taking place in Leinster (including Kildare) from 16 – 22 September, to be followed by a Dublin based campaign at a later date.

Show Me ID is the largest youth access prevention campaign in the country and aims to assist retailers in preventing minors from accessing alcohol, tobacco and other age restricted products.

All retail store owners and managers know that their best efforts to comply with regulations are only as good as the weakest link.

When it comes to the sale of age-restricted products, such as tobacco, one mistake by a member of staff can lead to that member and the manager being prosecuted under the Public Health (Tobacco) Acts. As part of the Show Me ID Awareness Week 2019 retailers across Leinster will receive a Show Me ID Retailer Responsibility Pack.

These packs contain all the information and tools to assist retailers and their staff in the prevention of sales of age restricted products to minors.

Retailers will also be encouraged to ensure that their staff have undergone the free, online training in age restricted sales available at www.showmeid.ie.

Once the online training is completed, participants can enter a competition to be in with a chance to win a €400 One4All voucher.

Mayor of Naas Councillor Carmel Kelly showed her support for the campaign saying: “Show Me ID is a great way to demonstrate the retail sector’s commitment to a high standard of compliancy with the law, but more importantly as our children and teenagers are heading back to school this month, its perfect timing to make sure all retail staff are fully trained which puts parents’ minds at ease knowing that their children just walk into a shop and buy something they shouldn’t”.

Show Me I.D - Be Age OK is supported by Retail Excellence Ireland, CSNA, RGDATA, NFRN, VFI, NOffLA, Itmac & the South Dublin Chamber.