Annual Tony Donoghue Memorial 10k run taking place in Moone next month

The tenth running of the Moone 10k will take place in Moone, South Co. Kildare on Saturday October 5 2019.

Entry is €18 up until October 3 and €20 at registration. There will be T-shirts for the the first 200 entered.

Prize money: 1st €100, 2nd €75, 3rd €50.

There will be €100 bonus for winning in a new course record, current records Men 31:03 / Women 37:41. Age Categories: 1st O40, O45, O50, O55, O60, O65, O70 €30.

The event was set up in memory of the late Tony Donoghue who took part in the first of his fourteen marathons at the age of sixty five, raising thousands of euro for charity in the process.

In 2010 he founded the Moone Kilomarathon and 10k. The Moone Kilomarathon was the first in Ireland, a ‘metric marathon’ of 26.2 kilometres (16.3 miles) rather than 26.2 miles.

The event has raised thousands of euro for Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children Crumlin, Barretstown, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and our local national school, St. Colmcilles’s in Moone.

Sadly Tony passed away in May 2015.

All monies raised will go to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland Ireland and Moone National School. Race number can be collected on the morning of the race in Moone School from 9am to 10.30am.

For more information check out the Tony Donoghue Memorial Moone 10k on www.tonydonoghue10k.com or Facebook.