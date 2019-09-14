'Barrow Way Walk' event taking place in Athy on September 29

A Barrow Way Walk will take place in Athy on September 29 to encourage a large walk along the River Barrow in three counties, Carlow, Laois and Kildare, at the same time.

The event is the brain child of Waterways Ireland and Get Ireland Walking who conceptualised the idea on the back of the Waterways for Health initiative.

There are 5km / 10km and 18km routes available within each county so there is a walk to suit everyone of all ages and abilities.

The advantage of these walks is that each route has a meeting point and time where a bus will collect participants and ferry them to the start point of their respective walk.

Each person then simply walks back to their car, at their own pace with a walk leader, first aid support and sweeper on every route. There will also be a hydration station present before and after the walks to encourage a ‘leave no trace’ practice.

Each registered participant will also be given a draw-string bag with some goodies provided by the Local Sports Partnerships.

Due to this, the bus service and the provision of tea/coffee after the event, it is essential that each participant registers on www.barrowwaywalk.ie before the event as non-registered participants may not be catered for.

Log onto www.barrowwaywalk.ie before the event to register and find out more.