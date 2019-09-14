Stunning 5-bed home on the Curragh with landscaped gardens and garage for €575K

This stunning family home on the Curragh rests on a private 1 acre site with landscaped gardens and proximity to local amenities for an asking price of €575,000.

Maura Donohoe Auctioneers are delighted to present new to the market "Beech Lodge" Crockaun, The Curragh,Co Kildare, a truly magnificent c. 3,200 sq. ft. residence situated on extensive beautiful landscaped gardens. The stunning property is presented in showhouse condition throughout by its present owners and has been maintained to a very high standard.

Inside accommodation comprises of a bright entrance hall, sitting room, open plan modern kitchen/dining/living room, utility room, office/family room, five double bedrooms with three en-suites & main family bathroom.

Outside the property sits on c. 1 acre of land and boasts stunning landscaped manicured gardens, feature patio & decking areas, feature play area, wrap around driveway and much more.

All amenities are located close by which include Ballyshannon primary school. Kilcullen is just a 5 minute drive away where you'll find a host of shops including Nolans Butcher, Eurospar & Centra. Kilcullen also has St. Brigids Primary School and Cross and Passion Secondary School. Amenities also include, Racing at Curragh, Punchestown and Naas, all within 15 minutes.

Golf at Rathsallagh, Curragh, Naas and K Club. Shopping in Newbridge (Whitewater Shopping Centre), Naas and Kildare Retail Village Outlet - all 10 minutes.

This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a quality private home on extensive grounds that offers idyllic country living.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers Newbridge on 045 449 688 and more images at www.daft.ie