Adorable Aoibheann (2) cleans up with two rosettes at the Eadestown Family Fun Field Day last Sunday!

There was no ‘horsing around’ for young rider Aoibheann McGee as she won 2nd and 6th place rosettes at the Eadestown Family Fun Field Day on Sunday, last.

Little Aoibhean, who will be three next week, rode her beloved rescue pony Eliza on the day winning 2nd in the Lead Pony Rein U9s and 6th out of a class of 21 in the Lead Reins U4.

Speaking to KildareNow, Aoibheann’s proud mum Suzanne McGee said: “Aoibheann has been riding since she was about a year old, she is horse mad and she loves Eliza. We got Eliza off My Lovely Horse Rescue back in April and she was very nervous at first, but she’s settled right in. She’s very gentle with Aoibheann.”

Little Aoibheann on Eliza was chuffed with her rosettes and prizes

Meanwhile organiser Anne O’Sullivan has hailed this year’s event a rousing success, which saw a wonder afternoon of family fun, kiddies' challenges, with all the traditional fun of a fete including the wheel of fortune, brick a brac stalls, bottle and book stalls, art exhibition, kiddies art plus a scarecrow design competition.

“It was a fantastic day and there was a wonderful turn-out, the weather was even great on the day. We would like to thank all of the volunteers and supporters for a wonderful day which saw a even bigger crowd turn out compared to last year,”said Anne O’Sullivan.

Preparations for next year’s event will commence in January and the organisers are hoping that the event will be a success in 2020.