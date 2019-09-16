Additional train services confirmed for Kilcock says O'Rourke

Local Fianna Fail TD, Frank O’Rourke has received confirmation that a later additional evening train service is to be provided for Kilcock commuters, commencing later this month and an earlier Dublin service will also be provided at the weekends for Kilcock in January next.

“The 8.45pm evening Dublin Maynooth Train service will now be extended to serve Kilcock, commencing at the end of September. Working with the Kilcock Public Transport Group I will continue to make representations to have a better train service for Kilcock commuters. I recently organised a meeting between the Kilcock Public Transport Group and Irish Rail Authorities to press for additional services,"he said.

“This is a step in the right direction. I have also received confirmation that further additional early morning Dublin services for Kilcock commuters at the weekend will be provided in January of next year.

We must provide better public transport services for Kilcock and I will continue to press for extra services and work with the Kilcock Transport Group to provide these services,"Concluded Deputy O’Rourke