Serious overcrowding problem at Naas Hospital with 26 patients on trolleys today

There are currently 26 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today according to the latest Trolley Watch figures released by the INMO.

It is understood that 22 patients are in the emergency department and 4 are on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

Meanwhile nationwide 520 admitted patients are waiting for beds today, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 384 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 136 are on wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 54, University Hospital Galway at 44, and Mater Misericordiae University Hospital at 41.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.