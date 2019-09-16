Water supply disruptions to parts of Maynooth today due to works

Homeowners in Maynooth are being advised that they may experience water supply disruptions this evening due to essential works being carried out in the area.

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, essential works may cause supply disruptions to Newtown Grove, Meadowbrook Lawns, Meadowbrook Close and surrounding areas in Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Works are scheduled to take place from 2pm until 6pm today.

Irish Water has said that supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.