Calls for Council to provide update on illegal dumping situation at Donnelly's Hollow

Sinn Fein Cllr Patricia Ryan is calling on Kildare County Council to provide an update to members on the illegal dumping situation at Donnell's Hollow on the Curragh.

In recent months business and household wastes have been dumped illegally in the area, raising concerns about safety for visitors to the popular site.

Meanwhile Cllr Ryan is also calling on the Council to erect signs at on the Passlands/Ballykelly Road, Monasterevin, to alert HGVs that it is not suitable for them to use the route.

Cllr Ryan's motions will be discussed at this Wednesday's meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.