Kildare Youth Worker selected to represent Ireland in Engagement of Women in Politics and Entrepreneurship Seminar in Lebanon

Kildare South Social Democrat Lavina O'Reilly has been selected as the only Irish candidate, out of 25 international participants, to travel to Beruit on 23-28 September to take part in a seminar to encourage Lebanese women to become more engaged in politics and enterprise.

Lavina, 26, has worked with youth services for many years and that she has worked with Kildare Youth Services for officially 3 years. Lavina said she is 'very excited' to be invited to attend the seminar.

She told KildareNow:"I fly out in the next few days and I'm really excited about it. It's my great privilege to have been selected for this seminar over the other amazing candidates. I'm really hoping to bring my vast experience in youth work, to encourage women in Lebanon to be more politically engaged and to show that women most certainly have a lot to bring in terms of social and economic entrepreneurialism."

"Being from a working class background, I feel it is important to have women like me showing exactly what opportunities there are out there,"she added.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly (Clane MD), who works with Lavina in Kildare Youth Services, said:"I would like to wish Lavina the very best in her upcoming study trip to the Lebanon. Lavina has and continues to be a phenomenal youth worker in south Kildare, working in communities in Athy and Kildare Town - and having the opportunity to share this learning with young women and men in these communities could be life changing.

"The Social Democrats have gained an excellent member - someone who believes in equality, honesty and transparency as well as our communities having access to the services needed to develop and grow. I look forward to seeing her involvement in both the local branch and at national level."

The Seminar would provide an opportunity to gather youth workers who have a specific interest in promoting at national and international level the empowerment of young women in politics and entrepreneurship and in creating projects focused on this topic.

The meaningful participation of women in national, local, and community leadership roles has become an important focus on global development policy. Still, some may ask why it matters if women become political leaders, elected policymakers, or civil society activists.

Why does the world need more women involved in all aspects of the political process? Women's political participation results in tangible gains for democracy, including greater responsiveness to citizen needs, increased cooperation across party and ethnic lines, and a more sustainable future.

The positive impact of women in politics is undeniable. Kofi Annan noted, “study after study has taught us, there is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women. No other policy is as likely to raise economic productivity or to reduce child and maternal mortality. No other policy is as sure to improve nutrition and promote health, including the prevention of HIV/AIDS. No other policy is as powerful in increasing the chances of education for the next generation.”

During the seminar, the participants will be able to share their own practices and identify quality elements that youth work should take in consideration when comes to supporting competencies developments of women in politics and entrepreneurship.