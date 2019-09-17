Mist and fog expected for some parts of Co Kildare tonight

It's set to be a cool night ahead for Co Kildare, with some mist or fog forming in some parts overnight.

Lowest temperatures will range from 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow Wednesday will be a dry, bright and sunny day. Top temperatures 17 to 20 C.

Winds will be light and variable, with local sea breezes.

It will be cool again on Wednesday night, with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods. Some patches of mist will form and will thicken into fog in a few places. Lowest temperatures 5 to 8 C., in light southeast breezes