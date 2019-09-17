Substantial equestrian property in Kilcullen on the market for €595K

This spacious 5-bedroom detached property located in Kilcullen will ideally suit horse enthusiasts as it boasts horse boxes, a sand arena, paddocks and more for an asking price of €595,000.

Jordan Auctioneers is pleased to present to the market ‘Harwood House’, Castlefish, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Harwood House is an exceptional detached 5 bedroom residence extending to c.5,300 sq. ft. (c.492 sq. m.) of spacious well -proportioned accommodation which was built in 1998 with PVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating, PVC fascia/soffits and 5 ensuite bedrooms.

Inside the accommodation comprises of 5 bedrooms and 5 en-suite bathrooms, an entrance hall, dining room, sitting room, kitchen/living room, a utility room, and an attic storage area upstairs.

Approached through electric gates to a gravel drive, the property stands on c.6 acres with 9 horse boxes, canteen/office facilities, 3 span hay barn, sand arena and 3 paddocks which are perfect for grazing horses or ponies.

Situated in an easily accessible location only 3 miles south of Kilcullen just off the R418 and just over 2 miles from the M9 Motorway access at Junction 2.

This is an ideal compact equestrian property for the horse enthusiast. The surrounding towns of Kilcullen, Newbridge and Naas offer a wealth of facilities with schools, churches, pubs, restaurants, and superb shopping including Whitewater Shopping Centre, Dunnes, Tesco, Penneys, T.K. Maxx and more.



The area is well services by a good road and rail infrastructure with the M9 Motorway access at Junction 2, bus route available from Kilcullen and train service from Newbridge or Sallins stations. Local amenities include GAA, soccer, rugby, canoeing, fishing, horse riding, hockey, basketball, leisure centre, golf and racing in the Curragh, Naas and Punchestown all close by.

Early viewing is advised and for more information contact Jordan Auctioneers on 045-433550 and more images at www.daft.ie