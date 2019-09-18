Blood donation clinic in Kildare Town this evening

A blood donation clinic is taking place later this evening in Kildare Town.

The clinic is being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service and it will take place in Educate Together N.S, Mellitta Road, Kildare Town from 5pm to 8.30pm this evening.

Donors must be 18+and photo ID such as a passport or driver's licence may be required.

According to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service, approximately 1,000 people in Ireland get blood transfusions every week. Transfusions can happen for a variety of reasons – cancer treatment, surgery, car accidents & child birth complications to name a few.

For more information on how to donate visit www.giveblood.ie