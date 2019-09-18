Co Kildare motorists warned by Gardaí about parts being stolen from parked cars

Gardaí in Co Kildare are warning car owners that there has been a spike in the number of catalytic converter thefts over the last week.

It is understood that two catalytic converters were stolen from the Pipers Hill area in Naas on 10 September, and a catalytic converter was also stolen from the Clane area on the same day.

Meanwhile two catalytic converters were stolen in Leixlip on September 15 and 16, respectively.

Those in the motoring business are also advised to be cautious if offered catalytic converters and to report suspicious behaviour to gardai.

Anyone with information can contact Gardai in Naas on 045 884 300, Clane on 045 868 262 and Leixlip on 01 66 7800.