Gardaí in Naas renew appeal for information following aggravated burglary
Naas Garda Station
Gardaí in Naas have renewed their appeal for information following an aggravated burglary in the town earlier this month.
The incident happened on Monday, 2 September, at 9.30pm when four men forced their way into a property at Water’s Edge, Old Town Demesne, Naas.
The four men, described as in their 20s and wearing balaclavas with one man armed with a crowbar, held the injured party and their family captive.
The culprits ransacked the home and fled with jewellery and a lock box. The culprits are believed to have fled the scene in a black car which may have travelled in the direction of the Monread Rd.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.
