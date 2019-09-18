Kildare family looking to downsize will feature on second episode of RTE's 'Goodbye House'

A Co Kildare family is set to feature in the second episode of a brand new house programme airing on RTE in October.

'Goodbye House' is a brand new six part series which features people who have made the decision to downsize from their family home with a twist.

Instead of choosing potential new properties themselves, they will leave it in the hands of their nearest and dearest, their family and friends, to choose the potential properties for them.

In episode two we meet the Ginnety Family from Co. Kildare. Deirdre and Derek Ginnety have sold their family home and are looking to downsize quickly.

Derek and Deirdre have chosen their two children, Lorna and Andrew to choose potential properties for them to view as well as Deirdre’s outspoken sister Pauline. With a maximum budget of €400K will Derek and Deirdre be happy with the choices?

The Ginnety family from Co Kildare will feature in the second episode of 'Goodbye House'

Derek, 56, and Deirdre Ginnety, 55, built their family home in Rathcoffey, Co. Kildare 25 years ago. Their bungalow home is set on an acre site with four bedrooms.

Derek has been suffering with Multiple Sclerosis for many years and Deirdre has also had health problems in recent times so the house and garden is just too big for them to maintain themselves. It has been a huge decision for them to downsize as they are very sad to leave their neighbours who they have grown very close too, but they know the time has come.

Lorna, Andrew and Pauline all have very different ideas of the perfect property for Derek and Deirdre but who will hit the jackpot?

Tune in to see how they get on as 'Goodbye House' continues on Tuesday, October 1 2019 on RTÉ One at 8.30pm