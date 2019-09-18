Water disruptions for parts of Maynooth overnight due to works

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, essential works may cause supply disruptions to parts of Maynooth overnight.

Works are scheduled to be carried out from 9pm this evening until 1am on Thursday, 19 September.

Affected areas will include Newtown Grove, Meadowbrook Lawns, Meadowbrook Close, Straffan Road, Newtown Road and surrounding areas in Maynooth, Co. Kildare.



Irish Water is recommending that homeowners allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.