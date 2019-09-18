Lovely family home in Kildare Town with double garage on the market for €280K

This 3-bedroom detached family home in Kildare Town would ideally suit a family and it also includes a conservatory and a garage for an asking price of €280,000.

Conway Auctioneers present to the market ‘No.1 Coolaghknock Drive,’ Kildare Town, Co Kildare, a detached family home in turn-key condition. Located in a mature development, the house sits on a corner site and the overall floor area of the property extends to 103.6sq.m (1115.14 sq.ft).

Inside the property consists of 3 good-sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including family bathroom), an entrance hall, a kitchen/dining area, a bright conservatory, and a spacious sitting room.

Outside there is ample off-street parking with a double garage located to the side of the property.

The back garden has been beautifully landscaped and it includes a decking area as well as a wooden shed, providing a sanctuary for gardening enthusiasts.

Conveniently located only minutes from Kildare Town Train Station, Coolaghknock is within close proximity to a host of excellent amenities. There is a wide selection of creches and primary schools in the immediate vicinity, while there are also leisure facilities in abundance with St Bridgid’s Park and The Curragh Plains a short walk away.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Conway Auctioneers on 045 522 622 and visit www.daft.ie