Gardaí in Clane launch investigation after car set on fire

Gardaí in Clane are investigating after a car was set on fire outside a home over the weekend.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.30am on Saturday, 14 September, at around 1.30am in the Ballinagappa area of Clane, where a car parked outside a property was set alight.

Fire services were called to the scene where they extinguished the fire and a technical examination has been carried out.

Anyone with information can contact Clane Garda Station on 045 868 262.