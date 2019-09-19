Gardaí in Clane launch investigation after car set on fire
Criminal damage caused to vehicle
Gardaí in Clane are investigating after a car was set on fire outside a home over the weekend.
The incident occurred at approximately 1.30am on Saturday, 14 September, at around 1.30am in the Ballinagappa area of Clane, where a car parked outside a property was set alight.
Fire services were called to the scene where they extinguished the fire and a technical examination has been carried out.
Anyone with information can contact Clane Garda Station on 045 868 262.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on