Ride-along lawnmower stolen from shed in Prosperous

Appeal for information

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Kildare Gardai report spate of ride-on lawnmower thefts

Gardaí are investigating after a shed was broken into and a ride-along lawnmower was stolen in Prosperous last week.

It is understood that a shed at the Pitch and Putt Club in Prosperous was broken into between Wednesday 11 September and Thursday 12 September between 5pm on Wednesday evening and 8am the following morning.

A ride-along lawnmower was stolen from the shed which was also ransacked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Prosperous.