Mostly dry night ahead with chance of misty patches developing for Co Kildare

It's set to be a mostly dry, clear night ahead for Co Kildare.

Some mist or fog patches will form inland overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees in light breezes.

Tomorrow Thursday will be dry with good sunshine. Highs of 19 to 23 degrees Celsius in light south-east breezes.

It will be another warm and sunny day on Friday with good sunshine but with a more noticeable moderate southeasterly breeze. Highs of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest across the west of the country.

Meanwhile forecasters for Met Eireann are predicting a warm, humid weekend with a few showers due on Saturday and Sunday.