Co Kildare woman ordained a deacon

Rev Carol Hennessy from Athy in Co Kildare was recently ordained as a deacon over the weekend.

The service took place in Trim Cathedral at 4pm last Sunday, 15 September.

Carol lives in Athy and is a member of Portarlington parish. She will begin her ministry in Geashill, working with Canon Isaac Delamere.

Rev Carol was joined by her husband Bill, family and friends at the service. Also in attendance were colleagues and friends from across the dioceses, including parishioners from Portarlington and Geashill.

The preacher at the service was Philip McKinley. He has just moved from being chaplain at DCU to begin training for ordination at the Church of Ireland Theological Insitute.

Philip talked of the rich experience that Carol brings to ministry - including amongst other things as a wife, mother, a former Vice-President of Dublin and Glendalough Mothers’ Union.

Carol was ordained by Bishop Pat Storey. Also taking part in the service was Dean Paul Bogle, Archdeacon Leslie Stevenson as well as Karen Seaman Diocesan, the Registrar.

Music was led by the Cathedral organist and Director of Music Doreen Kimberley and members of the Diocesan Choir.

After the service refreshments were served in the adjacent cathedral hall.