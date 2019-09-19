'Pop-up' Art Exhibition taking place in Newbridge Town Hall this Sunday

A pop-up art exhibition is set to take place in Newbridge Town Hall this Sunday, 22 September, showcasing the work of local artists.

Following on from two successful Pop Up Art exhibitions in 2018, and the further success of the June Fest “Pop Up” Exhibition earlier this year a collaboration of Artists of all genres have come together, once again, to showcase their work at the September “Pop Up” Art Exhibition in the beautifully restored Historic Newbridge Town Hall this Sunday from 10 am – 5pm

Eilis Kavanagh, a native of Newbridge town, whose work is inspired not only by the beauty of the local countryside but also by her many trips to the West of Ireland and the Camino, and who is the force and curator behind these exhibitions believes that the Town Hall is the perfect venue for these community events.

Eilis is overwhelmed by the amount and standard of local talent and is delighted to facilitate local artists the opportunity to come together and showcase their work in the beautifully restored historic Newbridge Town Hall.

This free community event allows the community have a twofold experience of visiting the Historic Town Hall and viewing the amazing display of Art.

This is a great opportunity for all art lovers to come along, free of charge and view the work of so many talented local Artists in this wonderful venue.

Entry is free and all are welcome, so why not come along between 10am and 5pm on Sunday and enjoy this unique opportunity to view and even purchase original piece of art.