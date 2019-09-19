A dry, mild night ahead for Co Kildare

It's set to be another dry night ahead for Co Kildare but a few mist or fog patches will develop locally. Lows of 7 to 10 Celsius in light southeast breezes

Any mist or fog will clear on Friday morning to give another dry day with sunny spells. Highs of 17 to 20 Celsius. Light southeast breezes will increase moderate to fresh. Again it will be a little cooler near the coast.

Tomorrow night, will be dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees. Southeast winds moderate to fresh in strength but strong along coasts.

Saturday will see a mainly dry start for most areas but cloud will increase from the southwest with scattered outbreaks of rain developing through the day. The rain heavy in places with the slight risk of thunder. But parts of the north and northeast of the country may hold dry until evening.

Top temperatures 19 to 21 degrees, in a moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly breeze which will be strong along coasts.