Another dry, sunny day ahead for Co Kildare

Early mist patches will clear, and today will be fine and dry with long sunny spells expected for Co Kildare.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in a moderate southeast breeze.

Tonight will remain dry with good clear spells. Southeast winds will freshen. Lowest temperatures 11 to 13 degrees.

According to forecasters for Met Eireann, it's set to be a mostly dry, humid weekend.

"Tomorrow Saturday will be dry for the most part. Some sunshine during the morning. Cloudier in the afternoon with the chance of a little showery rain in the evening. Fresh southeast winds. Highest temperatures 18 to 20 degrees. A spell of sometimes heavy rain will affect all areas during Saturday night, accompanied by fresh southeast winds.

"Sunday will be mostly cloudy cooler and windy with further showery outbreaks of rain. Some heavy downpours are possible locally, but winds veering southwest will have eased and rain will clear in the evening,"said forecasters.

Meanwhile forecasters are also warning that it will be 'very unsettled' heading into next week with some west and very windy interludes.