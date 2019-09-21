Kildare barbers receives Business All-Star award for meeting the highest standards of service

A Kildare business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

Roches Barbershop & Shaving Saloon with branches in Kildare Town, Monasterevin and Newbridge was awarded the coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation in a ceremony in Croke Park on Thursday 12 September.

This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.

"We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors,” she said.

“We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star awards, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader awards and promoting peer dialogue among members.

Ciaran Clarke and Teresa Crampton from Roches Barbers at Croke Park this week

Ciaran Clarke from Roches Barbers said: “We are delighted, honoured and proud to have been awarded with the coveted Business All-Star Accreditation. It is an independently verified standard mark for businesses based on rigorous selection criteria; performance, trust and customer centricity.

“We have been very busy working with the All-Ireland Business Foundation to achieve our Business All-Star Accreditation Certificate. This accreditation is an outstanding achievement and recognises the hard work and dedication of Roches Barbers Staff in providing a best in class service to all our customers. In achieving this accreditation we join a unique group of businesses and we believe this continues to demonstrate our commitment to improving our service to our customers and suppliers.”