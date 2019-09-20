Road resurfacing works taking place between Mylerstown Cross and Healy’s Bridge
Works to last three days
Road resurfacing works will commence on the L7081 between Mylerstown Cross and Healy’s Bridge today
Kildare County Council is advising motorists that road resurfacing works will commence on the L7081 between Mylerstown Cross and Healy’s Bridge today Friday 20 September.
It is understood that the works will last for approximately 3 days.
"A road closure will be in place for these works and diversion routes will be clearly signposted. Restricted local access will be maintained,"said a spokesperson for the council.
