Additional 67X Dublin Bus services on the way for Celbridge

Local Fianna Fail TD, Frank O’Rourke, has been informed that four additional 67X services are on the way for Celbridge commuters.

“From November 5, two additional 67X Bus morning and evening services will be in place. These additional direct services are needed for Celbridge commuters,"said Deputy O'Rourke.

Deputy O'Rourke met with the Minister for Transport in April and he also met with the NTA and Dublin Bus to secure the much needed services for Celbridge, which has a population of 22,000 people.

"The 67X is operating at capacity and we need to increase the capacity and frequency to cater for current demand, and these additional services are a step in the right direction. We are making progress on the 67X and the 67 service. 67X is a direct Celbridge/Dublin service providing commuters with a relatively high speed connection to and from Dublin City Centre.”

“As the college students return, this improved service will ease some of the pressure on the route. I will continue to campaign for better public transport services for Celbridge commuters,” concluded Deputy O’Rourke.