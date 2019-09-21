Over 14,000 parking fines issued in Naas over the course of a year

Over 14,000 parking fines were issued in the Naas Municipal District over the course of a year.

Kildare County Council responded to Social Democrat Cllr Bill Clear that 14,319 fines were issued from 1 August 2018 until 30 August 2019.

It is understood that there were 607 prosecutions brought before the courts.

"It should be noted that prosecutions during that period may not necessarily be in relation to fixed charge notice issued during the same period,"said a spokesperson for Kildare County Council.