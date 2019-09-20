Social cycling event taking place in Athy tomorrow at 10am

A community bike ride is taking place in Athy tomorrow morning at 10am, with tea/coffee afterwards.

The Axa Community Bike Rides are free social leisure rides organised in local communities around the country, encouraging bikers to improve their fitness and gain confidence in a non-competitive environment.

Participants do not need to have fancy bikes, but do need to have a bike that is roadworthy and to wear a helmet. When they sign up on the axacommunitybikerides.com website they are automatically insured on the cycle by AXA.

There will be a trained leader with the groups of no more than 8 people.

All abilities welcome and we will ensure that we make time for a coffee and a chat either during or after the cycle. Nobody will be left behind.

There will be community bike rides organised in Athy, Nurney, Kildare and Clane in the coming weeks.

Tomorrow's bike ride is taking place at 10am meeting at AppleGreen in Athy for a leisurely 24km looped cycle to Vicarstown and back via the Grand Canal towpath for a well deserved cup of coffee.