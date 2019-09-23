Jewellery stolen during break-in at Naas home

Gardai in Naas are investigating a burglary that took place at a house in Millbridge Avenue, Mill Lane last week.

On Wednesday, September 18 at 10:20pm, neighbours of the house reported the alarm activation, and noticed a number of people inside the house.

Jewellery was stolen from an upstairs bedroom and damage was done.

According to a garda spokesperson, three males were seen leaving in a small hatchback car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.

