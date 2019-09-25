Cloudy with isolated showers on the way for Co Kildare today

Mist and fog will clear this Wednesday morning, although a few showers are on the way later.

There will be a few isolated showers on the way today and cloud will thicken later, while southerly winds will freshen as wet and breezy weather develops. Top temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.

Wet for a time tonight, however rain will turn more showery, with longer clear spells. Lows of 10 to 12 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

Some sunny spells on Thursday but overall feeling fresher with scattered heavy showers throughout the day. There will be the risk of thunder, especially later in the evening or early in the night, at which point longer spells of rain. Afternoon highs will range 15 to 17 degrees, in a fresh and gusty southwest breeze.

Showers or longer spells of rain with the risk of thunder and spot flooding on Thursday night. Lows of 8 to 11 degrees, in mostly moderate southwest breezes.