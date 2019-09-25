Blood donation clinics taking place in Kilcock and Athy today

Two blood donation clinics are taking place in Athy and Kilcock this evening, with an increased demand for blood reported in hospitals across the country this week.

The Blood Transfusion Service is hosting a blood donation clinic in Kilcock GAA between 4.30pm and 8pm this evening.

Meanwhile a two-day blood clinic is also taking place in the Church of Ireland Hall in Aathy from 4.30pm to 8pm this evening and at the same time tomorrow.

Donors must be aged 18+ and a form of photo ID such as a passport or drivers licence may be required.

For more information visit www.giveblood.ie