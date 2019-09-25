Lovely 4-bed home in Newbridge with family room on the market for €395K

This lovely detached 4-bedroom family home in Newbridge is just a short walk to local amenities with an asking price of €395,000.

Jordan Auctioneers Newbridge are pleased to present to the market ’15 Greenmount Park’, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Greenmount is a modern residential development of semi-detached and detached homes built approximately 20 years.

Situated in a much sought after location on the Green Road only 675 metres from the Curragh edge which is an ideal amenity for leisurely walks, running and cycling etc.

The property is overlooking a large green area to front and is presented in showhouse condition throughout containing c.165 sq. m. (c,1,776 sq ft.) of generous accommodation with superb light filled kitchen/living extension to rear with superb with superb views to rear.

Inside the property consists of 4 good sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an entrance hallway, sitting room, living room, a spacious family room, a modern kitchen/dining area, and a utility room, as well as attic space.

Outside the gardens are in lawn to the front and the rear, with a wooden deck to the rear and outside tap and a metal garden shed.

The property has easy access to superb shopping, recreational and educational facilities with Education Together and Gael Scoil just down the road.

Early viewing is recommended and for more information contact Jordan Auctioneers Newbridge on 045 433550 and for more images check out www.daft.ie