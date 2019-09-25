Rain set to ease with misty patches to develop overnight for Co Kildare

Rain will clear away to the east early in the night and will be followed by drier, clearer conditions with just some isolated showers and patches of mist for Co Kildare tonight.

Lowest temperatures ranging from 10 to 12 degrees, in a mostly moderate southwesterly breeze, fresh to strong and gusty at times along coasts.

Tomorrow Thursday will be a bright day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered blustery showers.

However showers will become more widespread during the afternoon and some will be heavy, with a slight risk of thunder.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, in a moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly breeze, strong at times along southeastern coasts.