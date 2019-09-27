Kildare Gardaí urging cyclists to lock up bikes

Gardaí in Kildare are urging bicycle owners to ensure that they have a lock for their bicycles following recent thefts from train stations and a college.

In recent weeks a spate of bicycle thefts have been reported at train stations including Sallins and Maynooth, and a bicycle was also stolen from the Maynooth University Campus last week.

Bicycle owners are also urged to take note of their bike’s model and serial number.