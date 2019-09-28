Beautiful 4-bed bungalow in Athgarvan on the market for €475K

This lovely detached 4-bedroom family home in the village of Athgarvan benefits from unique features including a sauna, landscaped gardens, and a glass house and it just a short walk to local amenities with an asking price of €475,000.

Maura Donohoe Auctioneers are delighted to introduce to the market '5 Eyrefield Lawns', Athgarvan, Newbridge, Co Kildare. this luxury c. 2,210 sq. ft. detached four bedroom bungalow on c. 0.5 acre site in Eyrefield Lawns, located in the heart of Athgarvan.

This beautiful residence comes to the market in pristine condition throughout and with an array of extra features including stunning extensive landscaped gardens & large feature sandstone patio area.

Inside the property benefits from bright and spacious accommodation, comprising of 4 good-sized bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (including en-suite, main family bathroom, and a sauna/shower room), an entrance hallway, a bright sitting room, open plan solid oak kitchen/dining & living room, pantry room, utility room, family room, and a formal dining room.

Outside the property includes a tarmac driveway with space for several cars and extensive landscaped gardens to the rear with a glass house, garage with half loft storage, shelved and fitted work bench.

Nestled in a quiet private development of Eyrefield Lawns in Athgarvan, featuring lovely green areas with mature trees, capturing the tranquillity of a rural setting with the amenities of Newbridge and Naas only a few minutes away.

Set in some of the most beautiful countryside in Kildare, Athgarvan sits on the banks of the River Liffey with access to the Curragh Plains only a few minutes away.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers Newbridge on 045 449 688 and check out more images at www.daft.ie