Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Monday for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.

Forecasters said 25 to 35 mm rainfall is possible on Monday, with a risk of spot flooding.

The Warning is valid from 9am to 8pm.

It’s the second Yellow Rainfall Warning for Kildare in two days.