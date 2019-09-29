Naas gardai arrest driver on suspicion of drink driving

The Naas Roads Policing unit stopped this motorist last night on suspicion of drink driving.

According to Gardai, the car also had no insurance or valid tax.

The driver was arrested and the car was seized.

Court proceedings are to follow.

-Naas Roads Policing unit: Driver stopped on suspicion of drink driving. No Insurance/ No Tax Driver arrested, car seized & Court proceedings to follow. pic.https://twitter.com/GardaTraffic/status/1178201610490699781

— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September, 29 2019