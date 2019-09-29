Naas gardai arrest driver on suspicion of drink driving
Also had no tax or insurance
Pic: An Garda Síochána Twitter
The Naas Roads Policing unit stopped this motorist last night on suspicion of drink driving.
According to Gardai, the car also had no insurance or valid tax.
The driver was arrested and the car was seized.
Court proceedings are to follow.
