Gardaí continue to appeal for information to help locate missing Kildare teen

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information on a teenager missing from Kildare.

13-year-old Chantelle Doyle, from Kilcock, hasn't been seen since last Sunday 22 September.

Chantelle is described as approximately 5ft 2”, slight build with long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black coloured jacket, black leggings, black top and green/blue Nike runners.

Chantelle is known to frequent Dublin City Centre, Tallaght, Balbriggan and Ballymun areas.

Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.