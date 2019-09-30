Appeal to find two beloved pets missing from the Curragh area since the weekend
Reward offered for information on missing dogs
The two missing dogs are from the Curragh area
The owners of two missing cocker spaniel dogs from the Curragh area are urgently appealing for any information that will help find them.
The two dogs are beloved family pets and they are missing from their home neat the Curragh since Saturday, 28 September. They were last seen running across the Curragh at around 12 noon.
A reward is being offered for any information on their whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to get in contact.
