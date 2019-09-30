Serious overcrowding problem at Naas Hospital with 21 patients on trolleys today

There are currently 21 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today according to latest figures from the INMO.

It is understood there are 17 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility today.

554 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals across the country, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 386 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 168 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 74, Cork University Hospital at 46, Letterkenny University Hospital at 39, South Tipperary General Hospital at 37, University Hospital Galway at 35, and Mater Misericordiae University Hospital at 30.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.