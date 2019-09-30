Arts Council invests in ‘high-quality’ events in Kildare

People in Kildare will experience a range of high-quality arts events in the months ahead, the Arts Council said today, with funding for a number of local organisations and artists through two grants programmes.

Across the country, the government agency for funding and developing the arts awarded €7.3 million to some 131 artists, arts organisations and projects through its Arts Grant Funding programme.

In addition, the Council said Kildare audiences would get the opportunity to Little Bigtop, which will tour 'Moon Woke Me Up' and 'Space to Play' for early years audiences as part of an investment of €915,000 through its Touring and Dissemination of Work Scheme in 22 companies and artists to bring great art on tour to 26 counties across every region of Ireland.

Speaking about the announcement Arts Council Director Orlaith McBride said:

“The Arts Council is delighted to announce this significant investment in the arts through our Arts Grant Funding and Touring programmes. This investment recognises the world class talent that continues to be displayed by our artists and arts organisations. The range of activities supported will ensure that audiences across the island of Ireland will have access to artistic work of ambition, innovation and excellence.”

Now in its second year, the Arts Grant Funding scheme was first introduced in 2018 under the agency’s 10-year strategy, Making Great Art Work. Separately, the Arts Council expects to award a further €35 million through its Strategic Funding scheme in 2020, along with significant additional investment in bursaries for artists, projects, touring and other supports and grants.