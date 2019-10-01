Kildare pubs named regional winners in the 2019 Irish Pub Awards
Overall winners announced at a gala event in November
Silken Thomas in Kildare town was one of the regional winners
Four Kildare pubs have won a regional award in the Irish Pub of the Year Awards 2019.
The overall winners in the final categories will be announced at the Irish Pub Awards gala night at the RDS on November 20, 2019.
The winners in the East Region are:
Best Late Night Bar - Silken Thomas, Kildare town
Best Newcomer - Town, Leixlip
Best Food Pub - Hanged Man's Pub & Restaurant, Milltown
Best Local Pub - Lock 13, Sallins
For more winners, check out www.irishpubawards.ie.
