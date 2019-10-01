Kildare pubs named regional winners in the 2019 Irish Pub Awards

Four Kildare pubs have won a regional award in the Irish Pub of the Year Awards 2019.

The overall winners in the final categories will be announced at the Irish Pub Awards gala night at the RDS on November 20, 2019.

The winners in the East Region are:

Best Late Night Bar - Silken Thomas, Kildare town

Best Newcomer - Town, Leixlip

Best Food Pub - Hanged Man's Pub & Restaurant, Milltown

Best Local Pub - Lock 13, Sallins

For more winners, check out www.irishpubawards.ie.