Beloved jewellers in Newbridge to close within the next fortnight after several years in business

A beloved Newbridge jewellers will close its doors this month after four in a half years of business in the town.

Handcraft Jewellers is located on Moorefield Road, Newbridge, and it is under the ownership of Damian Dunne.

Damian is originally from Ballyfermot and he has over 32 years’ experience in jewellery manufacturing, with 15 of these years being in retail, and having worked in one of Dublin's most respected jewellery manufacturers, with this knowledge and experience Damian can design and make that special piece of jewellery for his customers.



Handcraft Jewellers has a beautiful range of Gold, Silver and Diamond jewellery to suit all and its services include Silver and Gold Repairs, Jewellery polishing, Remount your engagement ring, Rodium plating white gold jewellery like new, Laser engrave photo pendants in silver and gold, Personalised candles ie. memorial, christening, wedding and all other occasions, Batteries and straps also fitted.

All jewellery repairs, polishing and ordered rings are done in Damian's own workshop.

Speaking to KildareNow, owner of Handcraft Jewellers Newbridge, Damian Dunne, said: “I have the shop in Newbridge four and a half years and I also had a shop in Kildare Town for 11 years. I have Motor Neurone Disease and I have to close the store because of this and the store will be closing within the next two weeks,” he explained.

Damian would like to thank all of his customers in Newbridge for their support over the last four and a half years, and the store is currently having a 30% off marked prices sale to clear its remaining stock.

Meanwhile, two businesses are also closing down in Naas this month.

Gamestop gaming store and the Day to Day convenience store both located on Main Street in Naas have announced that they will close later this month.

Gamestop, which has been in operation in the town for a number of years will close on October 20 next. Meanwhile, Day to Day, which is in operation for over a year, will close this week.

The store has issued a thank you online to its customers for shopping with them and for making it a wonderful year of business for the store. Everything in store is off 10% to clear it out and Day to Day will close in early October.