Tools stolen from car in Kilteel

Gardai are appealing for information after tools were stolen from a car.

The incident happened in the Cromwellstown area of Kilteel on Wednesday, September 25 between 4-4:10pm.

A Garda spokesperson said the suspects are believed to have fled in the direction of Brittas in a silver Toyota Yaris with a 02-D registration plate.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage to contact them.