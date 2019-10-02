Two males threaten delivery driver with hurley in Kildare
Appeal for information
File Photo
A delivery driver was threatened with a hurley during a robbery in Celbridge on Tuesday, October 1.
The incident happened in the Willowbrook Lawns area. At approximately 9-9:10am, two males, one armed with a hurley, threatened the driver to drop the parcel he was delivering.
A Garda spokesperson said one of the suspects picked up the package and they both fled on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Celbridge gardai on 01 628 8222.
