Two males threaten delivery driver with hurley in Kildare

A delivery driver was threatened with a hurley during a robbery in Celbridge on Tuesday, October 1.

See more Kildare news

The incident happened in the Willowbrook Lawns area. At approximately 9-9:10am, two males, one armed with a hurley, threatened the driver to drop the parcel he was delivering.

A Garda spokesperson said one of the suspects picked up the package and they both fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Celbridge gardai on 01 628 8222.